Church of Pentecost Chairman confident in swift passage of Anti-Gay Bill by Parliament

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, remains optimistic about the expeditious approval of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, by the Speaker and Members of Parliament.

Despite recent challenges in advancing the bill for consideration, with allegations of intentional delays by the Majority side in Parliament, Apostle Nyamekye expressed unwavering confidence in the bill's ultimate success.



Speaking to Citi News during the commissioning of the Amigo Bread factory on the Accra-Tema Motorway, Apostle Nyamekye conveyed his assurance in the legislative process, he said "I even heard the Speaker say that we need to expedite action on the promulgation of the bill, and we are praying for him. As long as they keep pushing, I am sure they will be able to work on it, and it will succeed."



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin affirmed that the proposed legislation titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values" will be enacted before the parliamentary recess for the festive season.



This assurance follows recent accusations by sponsors of the Anti-Gay bill, claiming that the Majority in Parliament is obstructing its passage.



The controversy emerged when the First Deputy Speaker reportedly declined a request to move the bill to the consideration stage.

Mr. Samuel Nartey George, a proponent of the bill and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, accused the Majority Caucus of intentionally impeding the legislative process.



He asserted that the next approach would involve exposing Majority MPs allegedly influenced by individuals advocating for LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



