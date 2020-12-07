Churches in Takoradi pray for peace in 2020 elections

The congregants were asked to serve as agents of peace in their communities

Churches in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) in the Western Region have offered prayers for peace in Monday’s general elections.

The congregants were asked to serve as agents of peace in their communities in most of the church services.



The youth, who are often used to perpetrate violence, were admonished not to allow politicians to use them to foment trouble, which could destroy their future.



Rev Daniel Okyei Boakye, Resident Minister of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), a Ministry of the Church of Pentecost (COP), who spoke on the topic: "To the Glory of God" alerted members to be mindful of their deeds since they would be rewarded by the Lord.”



He mentioned some of the deeds as rendering service to God and man, praying constantly and making intercessory prayers for others, evangelising to the lost souls and using our talents productively to help the living.

He cautioned that we should not allow people to stop us from using our gifts to the glory of God since it is rewarding to use our gifts and talents based on what we used them for.



At the Zion Faith Ministries, Rev Evans Kwamina Aidoo, Resident Pastor of the church, called on leaders and members of political parties to desist from insults, needless arguments, use of abusive language and the use of derogatory comments when results were announced and it did not go their way.



“As we move to the 2020 General Elections, we are confident that the Lord will once again grant Ghana His abiding peace. This will however not come by chance. We need to work at it. We need to seek and pursue it,” he said.