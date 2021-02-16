Citizens stealing road signs, bolts and nuts hindering road works - Amoako Attah

The president's nominee for the Roads and Highways Ministry, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has bemoaned an age-long challenge that his ministry, working with the National Road Safety Commission, has been facing.

He complained that beyond all the good works that they have been doing to keep our roads safe, the recalcitrant activities of persons who steal things like signposts, bolts, and nuts, and crash barriers, among other things, make the work even more daunting.



He explained that while many more roads in the country - many of which have not yet been paved - are being worked on, the continuous activities of such persons make it more expensive to keep our roads safe.



He is therefore calling for support from the general public and from the security agencies in the country to curb this menace.



Kwesi Amoako Attah made this known in response to a question about the implementation of the Road Traffic Act and the accidents that occur on our roads, many of which lead to major deaths.



"Yes, if you take the Ghana Highway Act, Act 540, my ministry is responsible for traffic lights in the cities. The Highway Lighting system is not with my ministry but with the ministry of Energy. For instance, if you see what is going on on the Tema Motorway, it's being lighted now but it's not being done by my ministry.

"My ministry, through the Department of Urban Roads, is responsible for the restoration and the efficient running of traffic lights and we give great attention to that and that is the essence of the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management System and this will be replicated in the cities and the regional capitals.



"As much as lighting is important, there are other equally important road furniture that have to be provided. Even road line markings is so important and that is why we work closely with the Transport Ministry and the Road Safety Authority. We work together to provide street lights, road markings and in some instances, glass barriers.



"The only challenge, and it is also an area we have to look at holistically, is that you will put up a crash barrier today, and tomorrow, it is gone. You put up road signs today, and tomorrow it is gone. Even bridges that we build, people go and remove all the bolts and nuts so, it's an area we must all address, through the security agencies.



Kwesi Amoako Atta was re-nominated after serving a full term under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term in office.



