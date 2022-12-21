Civil Servants flee Bawku over violence

An area in Bawku

Teachers and nurses have begun exiting Bawku in the Upper East Region due to the volatile security situation in the town.

The Kusasis withdrew from the inter-ethnic peace committee on Tuesday following renewed clashes that have led to the death of at least eleven people.



The renewed violence between the Mamprusis and Kusasis started in Bawku over the weekend after an old man was allegedly killed leading to shootings that left five persons dead.



A local journalist, Seidu Mutawakilu told Starr News that teachers, nurses and other professionals who came from places including Kumasi are parking out of the town in droves as they fear for their lives.

“Traders who are coming in cannot get food anywhere to buy. You won’t find people going about on the streets doing their normal duties as they used to. People are indoors as they fear for their lives. Even we journalists can’t go out to pick up information without protection from security personnel. The current situation in Bawku is volatile.”



Meanwhile, residents of Bawku were on Monday, December 19, thrown in hours of outage after the Zebilla-Bawku 161kV line tripped on earth causing an outage to the Bawku Bulk Supply Point.



The fault was identified as a broken conductor [on tower number 287 within Bawku town] as a result of a gunshot.