Clergy rallies support for EC to ensure peaceful elections

Most Rev. Philip Naameh

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has advised all political parties and youth groups in Ghana to respect the electoral laws of Ghana and conduct themselves in a manner that would promote peace and unity in the country.

According to him, what Ghanaians needed was peace, during and after the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Most Rev Naameh was speaking in Tamale at the Moral Community’s Peace Conference organized by the Northern Development and Democratic Institute, (NDDI), a foremost public policy organization in the Northern Region.



He commended the Electoral Commission for its efficient preparation for the polls and called on all the political parties and other stakeholders to endeavour to support the work of the Commission to engender transparency for the overall good of the country.



Most Rev Naameh said, the EC’s transparency and efficient management of the electoral process was imperative towards delivering free, fair and credible elections, and that the EC could not achieve that without the support and co-operation of all actors, and the people of Ghana.



He advised the youth to remember the tremendous sacrifices made by the country’s leaders to keep the peace and "always remember that our father, the Ya-Na, came all the way from Yendi to sit here to promote peace, so remember his efforts and conduct yourselves in ways that will enhance the peace during the elections and beyond,” he said.

The conference was on the theme: “Delivering Peaceful, Free, Fair and Credible Elections, a Responsibility for all Ghanaians,” and brought together leading voices within the moral community to appeal to stakeholders and the people of Ghana for peaceful elections.







Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council said the conference virtually, appealed to all political parties and Parliamentary Candidates to conduct their campaigns peacefully, with dignity.



He reminded politicians that Ghana was the only country they had and all efforts must be harnessed to protect its peace and called on the youth not to allow anyone to use them to foment violence.



Rev Adu-Gyamfi thanked the Electoral Commission for the transparency and called on all Ghanaians to support the EC during this important national duty.

On his part, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence, Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu appealed to politicians to conduct their campaigns devoid of acrimony and violence.



He called on the people of Ghana to reject politicians who used tribalism, money and vigilantes in their campaigns and commended the Electoral Commission for doing a good job and called on all and sundry to support the Commission.



The conference was chaired by the former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies Professor Haruna Yakubu.



It included; other speakers like Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, UN General-Secretary’s Special Envoy in West Africa and Sahel Region, International Development Expert Madam Lawrencia Simpon, European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Diana Acconcia, Chairman of the Northern Development Authority, Dr Hakeem Wemah and Chairman of the National Media Commission, Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh among others.



