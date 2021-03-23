Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Sexual Values calls on Speaker for clear laws against LGBTQI+

The National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Sexual Values

The National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Sexual Values (NCPHRSV) on Monday, 22 March 2021 called on the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to discuss issues relating to legislation on the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQI+) group in Ghana.

The Governing Council Chairman for the Coalition, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina, indicated that “the fight to legalise the LGBTQI is against the culture and values of Ghana and therefore should not be entertained”.



Mr Moses Foh Amoaning, a private legal practitioner contributing to the conversation said gay rights should not be confused with human rights and called on Ghanaians to put the discussions on LGBTQ+ in the proper Ghanaian cultural context, referring also to the fact that Ghana will not be flouting any international law if it decides not to legalise gay and LGBTQI rights in the country.



He also spoke about the interventions their coalition has put in place to rehabilitate former homosexuals and to provide alternatives to comprehensive sexual education.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Sam George Nartey, pointed to the lacunae in the current legislation regarding unnatural carnal knowledge which does not necessarily criminalise trans genders, queers, binary, etc and said a Private Members’ Bill which will soon be laid before Parliament will make clear provisions on all these and how they should be dealt with legally.

Speaker Bagbin assured the group of Parliament’s commitment to providing clear legislation on the matter.



He indicated that as a practising Catholic, he is pro-life and, therefore, is a strong supporter of traditional genders and the natural order of procreation which prescribes sexual activities between a male and a female gender as against other forms.



The Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka, Dela Sowah, Madam Joyce Aryee, Dr Zakaria, representing the Muslim community, were among the key contributors to the discussion.