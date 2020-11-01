Collect monies they share and chop but vote NDC – Naana Jane advises

File Photo: Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang addressing a crowd of enthusiasts

The Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has asked Ghanaians to be discerning enough to realise vote-buying tactics of politicians.

Though she isn't against people taking their monies, she believes their final voting decisions should not be influenced by monies distributed by some of these persons.



For four years she said, the New Patriotic Party for instance has had the opportunity to effect change in the country but have done very little to prove themselves.



The Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC said this while addressing a crowd in the Oti region covered by MyNewsGh.com.



She said “I tell you that those who are going around giving you money are engaging in vote-buying. But you’ve to ask yourselves if the monies they’re giving you today can address the challenges you’re facing. Ask yourselves where these people have been for the past four years when your roads are bad, when you don’t get buyers for your farm products because of the hardship in the system”.

"Take the monies and chop but when you get to the ballot box on December 7, go and vote for a party that has done all these before, choose a man who has respect for all and vote for the NDC for the future of Ghana and that of your children who cannot make that choice now,” she added.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said the NDC has released its manifesto and that caters for all in the country’s economy and will deal thoroughly with the issues bothering the people.



“We have presented to you a manifesto that is very inclusive and represents the interest of all manner of persons in Ghana. Our manifestos would address issues that affect the ordinary Ghanaian; the fisherman, the farmer, the Okada man, the nurse, the police, the teacher and even children who do not have a vote at this moment.”