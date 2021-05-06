Collective efforts needed to fight galamsey – Dr Kingsley Nyarko

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has stressed the need for concerted efforts by all Ghanaians to fight the illegal mining menace.

He said it was important for traditional and religious leaders, media, civil society organizations and politicians to come together to support the government to restore environmental sanity in the country.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said illegal mining was causing serious devastation to the country’s forest and water bodies and there was the need for all to join the government to halt the menace.



Dr Nyarko pointed out that traditional rulers, who were the custodian of lands, had a critical role to play to stop the menace adding that, government alone could not do that.



“The government alone cannot fight this fight, therefore the traditional leaders, media and the politicians should involve themselves to help put a stop to it,” he stressed.

He praised Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, for his commitment to the fight against illegal mining and said the Minister needed the support of all to succeed.



Dr Nyarko harped on the need to enforce mining laws in the country, saying that all the major rivers that were the lifeblood of water systems across the country, as well as forest reserves were being destroyed as a result of unregulated mining activities.



He urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to extend education to the mining communities to educate community members especially the youth to help the fight against galamsey.



The MP also advised parents who had children under the age of 15 and below who engage themselves in these activities to stop.