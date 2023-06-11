1
Commercial vehicle burns to ashes in an accident on Akatsi-Dzodze highway

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

One person has lost her life and others injured in an accident at Tadzewu Torkpokope stretch on the Akatsi-Dzodze road in the Volta Region.

The accident, which occurred near Wovenu Senior High School on Friday, at about 1700 hours, saw the commercial sprinter vehicle with registration number ER 849- 19 completely burnt.

Victor Kale, an eye witness and a reporter for Kaleawo Fm, an Akatsi-based local radio station, told the Ghana News Agency that the vehicle, which was moving from Accra to Dzodze, burst its back tyre causing it to somersault severally leading to the death of a female passenger on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle (name withheld) who escaped unhurt, in an interaction, explained that ten passengers were on board when the accident occurred.

The injured have been rushed to St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze for further medical attention.

Police officers from Dzodze, have since conveyed the body of the deceased to the St Anthony Hospital morgue for autopsy.

