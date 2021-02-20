Committee debunks report on Anlo Traditional Council apology to President

Delegates of Anlo state laid a wreath at Rawlings's funeral

The Funeral Planning Committee of former President Jerry John Rawlings has debunked news report that the Anlo Traditional Council had apologized to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over confusion during Rawlings' funeral.

A statement signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Director of the Office of the late former President Rawlings, on behalf of the Funeral Planning Committee, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the attention of the Funeral Planning Committee of late former President Rawlings had been drawn to a publication on online media platform stating that the Anlo Traditional Council had apologized over the confusion that surrounded the organization of the former President’s funeral.



It said the report quotes Mr James Victor Gbeho, the Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee and a former Foreign Minister, as speaking on behalf of the Anlo Traditional Council.



"The Committee wishes to make it clear that the report as presented by the online media is an unfortunate and reckless misrepresentation," it said. "The meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which took place on Thursday, February 18, 2021, was convened at the request of the Funeral Planning



Committee and the nuclear family of former President Rawlings to thank the President and Government for organising a State Funeral for the departed former President."

It noted that at no point was reference made to the Anlo Traditional Council. It said Mr Gbeho spoke in his capacity as the Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, and spokesperson of the delegation that met with the President. "The expression of regrets over incidents that took place prior to the funeral of the former President were not for or on behalf of the Anlo Traditional Council," it said.



"Mr Gbeho did not attend the meeting as a member of the Anlo Traditional Council, never apologised on behalf of the Council and it is unfortunate that the reporter who posted the report failed to recognise the true constitution of the delegation and the actual references made at the said meeting."



The Funeral Planning Committee urged the public to totally disregard the assertion that Mr Gbeho spoke on behalf of the Anlo Traditional Council. "That was a figment of the imagination of the online media's reporter."