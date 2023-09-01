Committee probing anti-IGP plot could permit cross-examination of parties - Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the parliamentary committee

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the parliamentary committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape about an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has indicated a potential strategy to facilitate cross-examination among the individuals involved in the controversy.

During the Thursday (August 31, 2023) hearing, Akyea hinted at this approach, reiterating it in an interview with Eyewitness News on Citi FM.



He emphasized the committee's commitment to a thorough and comprehensive investigation, stating, "When we evaluate the evidence and realize that there is a need to bring Bugri Naabu back, we will do so. Even now, we have a situation where someone is talking about an original tape.



"If there is an original tape, and it will enlarge the scope of the interrogation, we will get it, give it to everyone, and enlarge the scope of the interrogation. We don't want to do a shoddy job. Cross-examination is possible."



Akyea elaborated on the committee's approach, stating, "When there are controversial issues, I am of the view that we have to call the parties back, and they need to talk to each other.



"And then we will listen to what X said and what Y said, and then we will come to our conclusion and recommendations."

The committee's public hearing is set to continue today, on Friday, September 1, 2023.



Notably, the Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, who is considered a key witness in the matter, appeared before the committee yesterday to provide testimony regarding his alleged involvement in the plot.



His interrogation will continue today as part of the ongoing proceedings.



NAY/SARA