Committee set up to investigate NPP parliamentary loss – Osei Kyei-Mensah

Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party has set up a committee to investigate the cause of the huge loss of the party’s parliamentary seats.

According to him, the committee is expected to bring the report and recommendation to the party within the period of one month.



Speaking on Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the Majority Leader said “we the NPP during our emergency national executive meeting decided we would set up a committee to investigate what happened during the election. We have given them one month for them to investigate. We have former Majority leader on board and other former executives and ambassadors have been put together to investigate the matter for the benefit of the party.”



At least, 108 out of the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament.



Among the 108 members, 33 incumbent NPP MPs lost their seats to the NDC.

They include Barbara Asher Ayisi, Oko Boye, Titus Glover, Joseph Kpemka, Hajia Alima Mahama, Mathew Nyindam, and George Andah amongst others.



Due to the NPP’s abysmal performance in parliament, the NPP has set up a committee to find out the cause.



Meanwhile, the NPP has obtained 137 seats in parliament while the NDC has 136 and 1 independent candidate.



The only results yet to be declared is the Sene West elections, this is due to an injunction that has been placed on them.