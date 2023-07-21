Communist Party of China donates to Volta flood victims

Floods have ravaged parts of the Volta Region | File photo

In an address during the donation of material support by the Communist Party of China (CPC) through the Chinese Embassy to aid those affected by recent floods in Ghana's Volta Region, the National Chairman of the West African country’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, expressed profound gratitude for the generous contribution.

The event showcased the unwavering friendship and cooperation between Ghana and China, as they partnered to provide aid to the flood victims.



Mr. Ntim emphasised the deep-rooted friendship between the NPP and the CPC, stating, "It is a bond that grows stronger with each passing year."



Highlighting the importance of unity and compassion in responding to such disasters, he urged communities to set aside their differences and extend support to one another.



"Today, we exemplify the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our nations," he asserted.



Assuring the flood victims that they are not alone in their journey of recovery, the NPP, in collaboration with local authorities and relief organisations, pledged to ensure that assistance reaches every affected individual and family without delay.

In addition to immediate relief efforts, the National Chairman emphasised the significance of long-term solutions to mitigate future disaster impacts.



The NPP expressed its dedication to supporting the government in enhancing infrastructure and implementing measures to build resilience in flood-prone areas.



Dignitaries present at the event included Lu Kun, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Ghana, as well as Dr. Charles Dwamena, the National Treasurer of the NPP, and Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, External Affairs Director.



The event highlighted the spirit of cooperation and solidarity between Ghana and China in times of need and reinforced the commitment to assisting those affected by the floods in their path to recovery.