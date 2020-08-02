General News

Comparing my administration with that of Mahama is like comparing ‘chalk and cheese’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akudo-Addo says the performance of his government exceeds that of Former President Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his administration as far better than that of his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, asking journalists not to bother him with his predecessor’s innuendos.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Wontumi TV and Wontumi Radio in the Ashanti Region, the president said that his predecessor and a main contender in the 2020 elections, John Mahama is only desperate for attention.



“Comparing my administration to that of Mahama is like chalk and cheese, there’s no semblance…You shouldn’t worry me with things that will disturb my peace. His administration is the worst government the country has ever experienced in the last thirty years.



Leave him. We are in an election year so he needs to say something and that’s what he is doing…I am confident that on December 7, the verdict will vindicate my hard work and the good works of this administration”.

President Akufo-Addo also thanked the people of Kumasi for their support for him and his government, urging them to go out and register in their numbers.









