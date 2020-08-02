Politics

Comparisons of Bawumia to Opoku-Agyeman are a mismatch – Kweku Baako

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC's running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Comparisons between current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and that of the running mate of the opposition NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been described as a mismatch by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper said Dr Bawumia within a short space of time has garnered for himself the requisite experience in governance as compared to that of the former Education Minister, Jane Opoku-Agyeman.



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile show on Saturday August 1, Mr Baako explained that the two’s varying skills set, experience and competences is not one to be associated with the other therefore pitching them against each other will be a mismatch.



“Progressively, he [Dr Bawumia] developed some qualities and capabilities but Madam Jane Opoku-Agyemang is at the early stage. At this stage if you are comparing all the two, it is a mismatch,” Kweku Baako said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Kweku Baako adds, the NDC’s running mate during their build to campaign towards the elections may not have the opportunity to speak in front of a fully packed rally where her communication skills and body language will be put to test.



The political analyst however applauded and described Madam Opoku-Agyeman’s journey on Ghana’s political landscape as one that will be exciting as well as a refreshing choice for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I think in terms of academia, she is really solid and I don’t see much of emphasis there. Unless people go digging but for what?” he quizzed.

