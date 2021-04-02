Comply with all directives during Easter - Akatsi Police

Some police personnel

The police in Akatsi has urged religious and traditional groups to comply with the directives on the Covid-19 protocols to stop the spread of the disease.

The police warned that they would not hesitate to shut down parties, and large gatherings "which pose a serious risk to public health."



Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi South Municipal Commander, gave the warning after an extensive night patrol by the police to assess the level of compliance by Churches and other associations during the Easter festivities.



Mr Dzineku told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Easter Friday that "some Churches are obeying the rules while some others are proving recalcitrant; we would not let them go free."



On funerals, Mr Dzineku said the bereaved families must pay attention to the directives not to breach the directive.

He said motorists, who misbehave during funeral activities would not be spared.



Mr Dzineku said the District Command had received reports of some Churches flouting the directives, adding "we are inviting them to answer questions for their actions before sanctions are applied."



The GNA after witnessing some Easter activities by Churches such as the Church of Pentecost, the Lord's Pentecostal Church International, and others, observed strict adherence to the safety protocols.



However, the GNA observed inactivity at most drinking joints during the season.