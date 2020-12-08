Concede, call Mahama and congratulate him - Asiedu Nketia tells Akufo-Addo

Asiedu Nketiah,General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to concede defeat in the ongoing presidential election.

His comment comes on the back of the NDC projecting a win for its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, Asiedu Nketia charged President Akufo-Addo to place a congratulatory call to John Mahama for what he describes as a projected win.



"He [President Nana Addo] should call His Excellency John Mahama and congratulate him,” he said at the third in the series of press conferences held by the opposition party after Monday's polls.



Mr Nketia also accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of conniving with the Electoral Commission to turn the tables round in its favour to take over Parliament.



He has therefore urged persons who have voted for NDC parliamentary candidates to ensure that ballots are protected to safeguard the seats they have already acquired in Parliament.

“I believe that the NPP is in a very uncomfortable situation because whatever they do, it is clear that NDC controls Parliament now so that is why they want the Electoral Commission to try and find ways to try to collate results that have been declared for our parliamentary candidate. That is why I am calling on the electorate to rise and protect their votes.”



Ghana's voting ended on Monday in 38,622 polling stations within the 16 regions across Ghana.



They cast their ballots in the general election to elect a president and 275 members of the parliament.



The voting process was generally peaceful except for two persons sustaining gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in one of the polling stations in Kasoa.



The tampering of presidential ballot papers in some polling stations in two constituencies was also witnessed, but the EC reacted swiftly.

The EC has assured the public it will declare the results within 24 hours after the end of voting.



