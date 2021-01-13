Concede defeat and stop deceiving your supporters – Akua Donkor tells Mahama, NDC

Flagbearer of Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has stated emphatically that former President John Dramani Mahama’s failure to concede defeat in the 2020 general elections is just to create unnecessary tension in the country.

The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has failed to concede defeat after the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana by the Electoral Commission boss Jean Mensa.



He has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to contest the 2020 general elections presidential results calling for an annulment and a rerun.



Speaking in an interview with Angel Drive hosted by Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Akua Donkor charged former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat since he lost the elections.



According to Akua Donkor, NDC supporters and executives should recognize President Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“Whether NDC likes it or not, Nana Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana and nothing will change it. He has been sworn in as a president and all Ghanaians know he is our president. NDC supporters, executives, and John Dramani Mahama should stop creating tension in Ghana and concede defeat,” Akua Donkor said.



Commenting about NDC’s Supreme Court Petition, Akua Donkor said “NDC and John Dramani Mahama are in court just to deceive their supporters that they lost the 2020 general elections.



"Now NDC and John Dramani Mahama are blaming EC boss Jean Mensah for their defeat. They have filed a petition to Supreme Court which they know they lost the elections but after the Supreme Court ruling, they will come and blame Supreme Court judges all in the name of deceiving their supporters."