Concede defeat for the sake of peace, 2024 is for you - Mahama told

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Founder of the Faith African Faith Tabernacle Church, Pastor Kwabena Mensah, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat in the interest of peace.

The man of God said although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the results, they have to let go.



He claims Ghanaians will reward Mr. Mahama with massive votes in 2024 should they forget about the 2020 results and accept defeat.



Pastor Kwabena Mensah speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said it is painful to lose an election but in the interest of peace and unity, John Mahama must accept defeat and move on.

Pastor Kwabena Mensah said the NDC as a party has not collapsed and for them to be elected in 2024, they should just forget about it.



He advised the leadership of the NDC to speak to their followers to stop the demonstrations.