Concede if you have no evidence of vote rigging – Gabby to Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama must accept defeat after he lost the December 7 elections if he has no evidence to support his vote-rigging claims, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had indicated that he is unwilling to accept the results because, in his view, the Electoral Commission (EC) manipulated the results in favour of incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Following his refusal to concede, supporters of the NDC have been hitting the streets across the country against the elections management body.



But in a tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko said Mr. Mahama has been deceiving the supporters to think that the elections were rigged because he has no evidence to support the allegation.



“Dear John, If you know you don’t have the evidence to go to court please concede now.

“Stop deceiving your supporters before any gross harm is done. You know it! The real contestation is on parliamentaries. Both NPP and NDC believe they have cause to challenge a few declared seats,” he said.





Dear John,



If you know you don’t have the evidence to go to court please concede now. Stop deceiving your supporters before any gross harm is done. You know it! The real contestation is on parliamentaries. Both NPP and NDC believe they have cause to challenge a few declared seats — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 18, 2020