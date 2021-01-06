Concentrate on Parliamentary duties and not funerals, weddings - NPP MPs told

Captain Effah-Dartey has admonished MPs to focus on the business of making laws

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 8th Parliament should concentrate on the business of the House more than any public activities to ensure developments get to the people they are representing, Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey has advised.

“They should stop attending funerals and weddings rather, concentrate on making laws… the party will also have full control on the floor of Parliament”, private legal practitioner, Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey admonished.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former NPP lawmaker for Berekum observed neglecting parliamentary duties for personal gains will have a toll on the party’s chances come general elections.



“NPP lawmakers must be up to their games looking at their numbers against that of National Democratic Congress (NDC) to enable the government achievement its programs and policies”, Captain Major [rtd] Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey told the host in an interview



“The NPP MPs should not take NDC for granted especially the likes of Haruna Iddrisu who is a formidable person I know”, he added.

Funeral attendance became a topical issue after some lawmakers were booted out at the just-ended polls over their refusal to attend such social functions.



Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Nkoranza North Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Joseph Kwasi Mensah revealed he won the seat on the fact that he has been regular at funeral functions in the area.



“I live in the constituency so I know all their problems. And again because I live with them, I regularly attend funerals which have made me known. They also know that I am God-fearing and that has made them trust me”. He revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.