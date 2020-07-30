Diasporian News

Concentrate on the youth if you want to win 2020 elections – Ben Ephson to political parties

Ghanaian Pollster, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson

Pollster Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, has advised political parties to concentrate on on policies and programmes that will attract the youth if they want to win the 2020 elections.

Speaking Thursday on Angel FM, the managing editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, said the possible strategy for politicians to adapt during the December elections, is to concentrate on the figures from the voters registration exercise particularly, those from the youth, within the age range of 18 and 19 years.



Laying emphasis on the figures from the ongoing registration exercise, he stated that based on data available, 7.7 percent out of 11.62 million registered voters, are 18 and 19 years as at July 23, 2020.



“That means registered voters at the age of 18 and 19 represent 4.1 percent (488, 851voters) and 3.6 percent (419, 530 voters), respectively,” he told host of the An?pa Bofo morning show, Captain Smart.

“The strategy is that, these are some of the things political parties should take notice of,” he added.



Giving some suggestions, he said political parties can decide to also concentrate on market women or deprived citizens as part of their campaign strategies.

