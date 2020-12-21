Condemning killings on election day not enough – Prof Naana Jane

NDC vice president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said that condemning the deaths recorded as a result of election 2020 is not enough.

According to her, there is the need for justice to be done such people whose dear lives have been lost in someone’s quest for power.



She believes that deaths should never be recorded because of an election indicating that such precious lives and potentials have been cut due to needless violence.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made this known after attending the Adua for Ibrahim Abass, a young man who was fatally shot at the Ablekuma Central Collation Center during the election.

She said “Yesterday I attended an Adua for Ibrahim Abass, a young man who was fatally shot at the Ablekuma Central Collation Center during the election. It doesn’t make sense for such potential to be cut short due to violence that should not be part of our election fabric. The perpetrators of such bloodshed must not only be condemned; justice has to be served to prove that indeed such acts are not welcome or supported. May his soul Rest In Peace, and may his family be comforted”.







