Conduct issues-based campaigns – NCCE

National Commission for Civic Education

The East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised political party candidates to campaign on development issues devoid of personal attacks and abuse of opponents.

Gariba Sato, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, who gave the advice, said engaging in politics of insults and abuses perpetuated violence among political party followers, hence the need to avoid such acts.



Mr Sato gave the advice at a parliamentary dialogue session for parliamentary candidates in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region.



The session, held at Salaga, was organised by the NCCE with support from the European Union to promote issues-based election campaigns while reducing personal attacks on political opponents.



It also provided a platform for parliamentary candidates in the area to outline their policies to the electorate to make informed choices during next week's elections.

It was attended by representatives of political parties in the area, Civil Society Organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission officials, Faith Based-Organizations, persons with disabilities, youth and women groups among others.



Mr Sato said, “What we need as a country during this period is peace, before, during and after the 2020 general election, and so political parties should conduct their campaigns based on issues and not personality attacks."



He appealed to the youth in the municipality to desist from engaging in acts which, would compromise the peace and harmony among residents before, during, and after the elections.



Muntari Abdul-Jalilu of the People’s National Convention and Bagyim Abraham Mbido, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, were the only Parliamentary Candidates present at the event.