Congrats Mr President, any attempts on your life will not succeed - Apostle Agyekum

Ghanaian UK-Based, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum

Source: Skbeatz Records

The General Overseer and Founder of Victory Outreach Church Worldwide and Victory Missions London, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum has congratulated the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the victory.

Between the hours of 6pm and 6:30pm on December 9, 2020, the Electoral Commission announced the results declaring His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo as winner of the 2020 elections.



The Ghanaian UK-based Minister has declared his blessing and prayer for President Akufo-Addo for the goodwill of the Lord to grant him and his team abundant protection to continue their good works in the next four years.



"Special congratulations to the president and the vice president of the Republic of Ghana. May God bless you and protect you and your team to finish your great work. Any attempt on your life will not succeed. May God destroy anyone who will make an attempt on you and any of your ministers in Jesus Name", he stated emphatically.

Apostle Agyekum is a staunch believer of the Lord Jesus Christ and believes that there is nothing wrong for a minister of God to also become a politician.



The general overseer, together with his Church in the UK, not long ago embarked a project called "Victory Food for All".



The Victory Food for All initiative was in collaboration with the UK government to give food and donate to support the needy and the people in Hackney-London in their second lockdown due to COVID-19.

