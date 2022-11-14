0
Conrad Dumbah launches chairmanship bid to rescue NDC UK and Ireland Chapter

COnrad Dumbah NDC UK Ireland .jpeg Conrad Dumbah is eyeing the chairman position of the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

UK based Ghanaian chartered accountant and auditor, Conrad Dumbah, has officially launched his bid to become Chairman NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter.

According to Mr. Dumbah, he is in the race to build a strong and resilient chapter to assist the party recapture power in 2024.

Touching on his manifesto during the virtual launch of his bid on the theme "Building a stronger and resilient chapter to agenda 2024," Mr. Dumbah promised to strengthen the UK and Ireland chapter of the opposition NDC and ensure its expansion.

He also assured party members of financial transparency, prudence and accountability.

According to him, achieving the above will ensure the chapter is put on a sound footing for the future.

Dumbah disclosed funding sources of the chapter will be diversified to target a six-figure sum to support the party’s 2024 campaign to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party.

Finally, Dumbah also promised to lead the Chapter in getting its own radio/television station.

Profile of Conrad Dumbah

POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS

* NDC Milton Keynes Branch Secretary- 2011 to 2017

* NDC Milton Keynes Branch Chairman- 2017 to 2022

* Chapter Electoral Committee Secretary – 2018

* NDC Proforum UK President- 2019 to 2022

CAREER EXPERIENCE

• Currently Holds Senior Management Position at Citibank UK Plc, Vice President- EMEA SOX Financial Reporting and Controls

Former Senior Management Positions Held:

• Santander UK, Finance Manager

• Assistant Vice President, Barclays

• Audit and Risk Assurances Manager, PriceWaterhouseCoopers

Source: starrfm.com.gh
