Consider relocating to higher grounds until the situation becomes normal - Ho Municipal Assembly tells affected area

Flood at Ho

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Ho Municipal Assembly has directed citizens living in the affected areas of the Saturday flood in the Volta regional capital, especially residents living closed to gutters, culvert and bridges to consider moving to higher grounds for safety to avoid further havocs the unexpected incident has caused.

Preliminary assessments by the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization and the Works Department revealed that some bridges in the town became overflown due to the rainfall, leading to extensive flooding, particularly around the Civic Centre enclave. As a result, shops in the affected area have suffered significant damage.



In a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the assembly in their preliminary assessments of the incidence, the assembly appealed to individuals engaged in farming activities along waterways, especially those cultivating plantain, banana, and other crops, to refrain from such practices.



The Assembly again calls upon residents to cease the harmful practice of disposing domestic waste into the gutters during rainfall. According to the assembly, improper waste management exacerbates the situation since it causes blockages and hinder the smooth flow of water.



The assembly in the statement however encourages individuals to adopt responsible waste disposal practices to prevent future flooding incidents in the season.



The statement further indicated that Municipal National Disaster Management Organization, in collaboration with other stakeholders, will continue to assess the situation and provide timely updates to the public thereby urged all residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with the relevant authorities during this challenging period.

The Ho Municipal Assembly also expresses its heartfelt sympathy to all individuals, businesses, and organizations affected by the flood, and reassures them of its commitment to providing support and assistance during this challenging time.



Background:



The 3-hour downpour in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, on Saturday July 8, 2023 affected several areas of the city, submerged properties and roads in the area.



The rainfall led to the overflow of major gutters and storm drain, exacerbating a serious damage to people's properties



Numerous stores and residential areas have experienced the impact of the flooding, with some residents forced to evacuate and salvage their belongings from the swift currents.