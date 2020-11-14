Constituencies loyal to NDC have suffered underdevelopment – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has observed that constituencies that have over the years been loyal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the same constituencies that are suffering underdevelopment.

The Vice President made this statement when he spoke in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio during his recent visit to the Upper East Region.



He noted that over the years, regions like the Western, Western North, Northern, Upper East have sworn loyalty to the NDC but such places have suffered development deficit under the NDC government.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the NPP does not discriminate in the distribution of the country’s cake, indicating that the current government is running an even distribution of the country’s resources.

“Places which have been loyal to the NDC, for some reason, many of those places have no development taking place. I don’t understand why that is the case. When you talk about the Western region, Western North region, you’ve seen that they’ve voted for the NDC since 1992 but they have some of the worst deprivation and you can see that it doesn’t make sense. So we will continue to do the roads across many places and hopefully, everybody will get a fair share of the roads.”



“The NPP is not a southern party, it is not an Akan party. The Northern People’s Party is the core of the NPP. It is a party for all Ghanaians. North, South, East, and West. Do not let anyone deceive you it is a ‘Kambonga’ party”, he added.