General News

Content in NPP’s manifesto superior to NDC’s – Egyapa Mercer

Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyaopa Mercer

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer says his party’s manifesto ranks superior to that of the opposition National Democratic Congress in terms of content and commitment to the Ghanaian people.

Stating his claim on Citi FM’s Big Issue on Saturday, September 12, 2020, the MP said, “it is obvious to objective third party individuals who are assessing both manifestos that the NPP’s manifesto is pretty much superior in terms of content and commitment to the people of Ghana than what the NDC seeks to offer.”



Whiles declaring his initial reaction to the NDC manifesto as shocking, Mr Egyapa said the opposition party has contradicted itself by putting forth things it fought against very hard during their term of office for the purpose of securing votes.



He said his party on the other hand has a lot of policies already being implemented and did not have to make much changes to its manifesto since the party on assuming power instituted policies that need to continue.

“If you look at the content of our manifesto, Professor Sarkodie rightfully observed we are not changing much obviously because the 1D1F is a good initiative that ought to continue. Free SHS clearly is a good policy that ought to continue. One village one dam obviously is a good policy that has to continue,” he said.



The NPP launched its manifesto for the 2020 December polls on Saturday, August 22, 2020 whiles the NDC launched its version exactly a week ago on Monday, September 7, 2020.



Both parties since their manifesto launch having been arguing their case on what they intend to do for the people of Ghana in the next four years if given the mandate of the presidency.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.