'Contribute towards ensuring a peaceful election 2020' - Yagbonwura tells chiefs

Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I

Source: Abraham Ananpansah, Contributor

Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I, has charged the chiefs of the area to contribute their quota to ensuring peaceful,free and fair elections in the upcoming December elections.

At a ceremony to confirm five nominees to the National House of Chiefs, the Yagbonwura said it is necessary for all chiefs to control their public utterances and avoid attacks.



He also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as instruments by self-seeking politicians.



"Dear revered chiefs and members of the house,let me prompt that election 2020 is less than two months for the Republic of Ghana to conduct elections to choose a president and members of parliament to represent the entire country.Our duty as a house is to contribute our quota greatly to ensure election 2020 as free and fair electoral process.

We can achieve this by controlling our statements to the general public, avoid politics of attack and insults and the youth should not allow any individual out of his or her parochial interest to use them as a machinery to stir up any unpleasant environment before, during and after the elections,"he noted.



According to him, the ultimate goal is for Ghana to choose a president and members of parliament in peace and unity.

