Control the content you give out else we will shut you down - K-NET to TV channels

Many have called for the control of media content that advertise activities of spiritualists

K-NET, an internet and data service provider is threatening to take off channels promoting activities of scammers, spiritualists, money doublers and fraudsters from it Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms.

It follows the recent news of the killing of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa by two teenagers believed to have been friends in what is believed to have been an act in fulfilment of requirements for money rituals.



“In recent days our attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on our DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, juju, and occultism, among others. While some of this content is alleged to have fuelled two young boys to kill another yet younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.



“We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform. Any channel failing to adhere to this directive and utilizing our bouquet license, albeit temporarily will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform,” portions of a statement from K-NET said, reports citinewsroom.com.



According to the statement, it also reminds all its channels to abide by the recent Film Classification Public Announcement made by the National Film Authority and backed by the Development and Classification of Film Act 2016 – Act 935 so that they do not face the wrath of their threat.

Discussions on the kind of content shown on a number of television channels in the country have been raging especially after the death of Ishmael Mensah, the 10-year-old allegedly killed by his friends who lured him into an uncompleted building at Atia Coca-Cola within the Amanfro Electoral Area in Accra.



It has since been reported that they meant to use the boy for money rituals upon instructions from a priest they had contacted.



It is also believed that they came up with the idea after watching media content that showed spiritualists purporting to be able to make them instant wealth.



Since then, calls from several quarters have been made for the regulation of the content that runs in our media.