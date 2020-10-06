Convince your relatives in Ghana to vote for NPP - Minister tells diasporans

Some members of NPP in the diaspora

Source: NPP USA Chicago Chapter

Deputy Education Minister in charge of second cycle schools, Hon.Dr Yaw Adutum has advised Ghanaians living abroad to convince their relatives in Ghana to re-elect Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with the NPP Chicago chapter, he said so far the free SHS policy has been largely successful with almost 100,000 students enrolled onto the program.



Dr. Adutum continued, the Free Secondary High School education policy has transformed poor and marginalised communities in the country. He said the program has had a significant impact on the lives of both students and parents in the Ghana citing brilliant but needy students from poor background as example.

"you remember prior to the 2016 general election, then Candidate Akuffo Addo promised to build factories in all districts , implement free SHS and many more , then NDC government under H.E. John Mahama said, free SHS is not anybody's policy as it is a provision in Ghana's 1992 constitution to provide free secondary education to the youth and it does not reside in NPP Akuffo Addo to do that .what do we see now ?" he said.



Present at the zoom meeting with the minister were members of the NPP Chicago chapter namely; Mr Nana Sarfo , Dr. James Nunuro Frinpong , Effah Ameyaw Kakape , Rich cann and Mr Sam.

Source: NPP USA Chicago Chapter