Cook-a-thon: Chef Faila to cook for 11 days – Management

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak

A member of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s team, Naa Damba, says they have decided to cook for 11 days.

He says the initial plan was to cook for 120 hours; however, their plans had to change because a lady from Uganda had gone for 144 hours.



Naa Damba, who spoke to Citi News, said even though the team decided to go for 10 days, Chef Failatu decided 11 days was the best since it would help her break the existing record and set another one which will be difficult to break in a long time.



“Our initial plan of five days which is 120 hours couldn’t stand any longer because somebody had broken it and set her own record and for that matter, we had to go beyond. Going beyond meant that we had to do either six or seven days just to be able to break and set our own record.

Again, we have to make sure that once we set the record, we have to open up the gap so that it will be very difficult for somebody else to come or to attempt to break it. So the team decided, why not do a ten-day record-breaking journey?



"Then Faila herself was convinced that even she could go for the eleventh day and the eleventh day would have fallen on Thursday that is next week,” he said.