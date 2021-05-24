Cook in Kejetia market and get arrested – NADMO warns traders

NADMO and the Police Service have vowed to arrest offenders who defy orders at the Kejetia market

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, has said traders in the new Kumasi Kejetia market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region who will be caught cooking in the arena will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Prempeh said those who will be caught doing welding works on their shops with external technicians will also be arrested and prosecuted.



He said the arrest will be made by the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana National Fire Service.



Speaking to the media when he toured parts of the market which were destroyed by fire some weeks ago, Mr Prempeh said the abovementioned organisations will go round to monitor the market regularly and arrest those recalcitrant traders.

Mr Prempeh indicated that the government will not sit aloof for such an ultramodern edifice to get razed by fire as happened to the old market.



The Managing Director of the new Kumasi market, Mr Kofi Duffour, also said the fire outbreak in the market was caused by an electrical welder, who was brought in by a shop owner to weld her shop.