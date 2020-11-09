Coronavirus: Blame flagbearers for the rise in cases coronavirus – NDC’s Dr. Jehu Appiah

Political parties in Ghana are staging various campaigns to win votes during the December polls

The spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Health, Dr Jehu Appiah has blamed the rise in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases on the campaigns of both presidential and parliamentary aspirants ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to him, all political parties and the 12 presidential aspirants must take the blame for the rise in Ghana’s cases.



“I am concerned about the rise in our COVID-19 numbers. The problem is with all Flag bearers and their Parliamentary Candidates. I will not single out any party, we all take the blame for the rise in COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 has no political colour and all of us are not doing it well”.



Dr Jehu Appiah expressed his surprise at the refusal of the various parties to educate their supporters on COVID-19 during their campaigns.



“All political parties should take a minute as agreed to educate and reecho the safety protocols put in place against the pandemic”, he stated in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.

The politician speaking on his Flag bearer’s proactiveness in helping reduce the further spread of the virus noted, “I can’t say my candidate is doing it or not. I have not been on the campaign trail and all I have seen is from social media. All political parties and their respective candidates should take advantage and talk about COVID-19 during their campaigns because the virus is still around”.



On his authority, complacency on the part of Ghanaians has led to the rise of the pandemic. He believes the impression has been created that the virus is no more which is bad. “I went to the church and I was the only person wearing the face mask. I then asked why they were not wearing it and they said COVID-19 cases are down and they believe they are safe under the anointing. And I told them the annoying and not under the anointing. We should increase the campaign, not political campaign but the campaign on COVID-19 safety protocols”, he reiterated.



He noted that just as the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden was able to celebrate his victory with all protocols observed, Ghanaian politicians can do same and undertake their campaigns in a safe environment.