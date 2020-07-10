General News

Coronavirus: Independent parliamentary candidate busted for holding campaign rally

An independent aspiring Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Mr Joseph Kofi Damte, has been arrested by Police for holding political campaign rally without informing police and breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Damte allegedly failed to wear a face mask as well as ensure the observance of social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Public Order Act and the imposition of Restrictions Law.



A statement released by the PRO of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that suspect, Joseph Kofi Damte, had organised a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency.



When police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left.



The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for an investigation into the matter.

The suspect is in police custody assisting investigations.



