Coronavirus: We’ve recruited 65,000 new health personnel – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the country’s healthcare system has employed some 65,000 health personnel after the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to him, the global pandemic has exposed the infrastructural lapses in Ghana’s healthcare delivery system in terms of access and capability.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) on Friday, July 24, 2020, Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said government’s quest to commit a huge investment to the health sector has seen it recruit 65,000 new health workers.



“We have strengthened the human capital training, from nurses to medical technicians and post graduate training of doctors and recruited 65,000 new healthcare personnel. We are embarking on the largest investment than any government.”



He further stated that the government has outlined some healthcare projects aimed at addressing the infrastructural challenge in Ghana’s healthcare system.



“We are committed to construct 102 standard 100 bed hospitals in districts without district hospitals. 7 new regional hospitals in the six new regions plus the Western region. Two new psychiatric hospitals and infectious disease centres for each of the 3 ecological zones.”



$7.5m Infectious Disease Centre at Ga East Hospital

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) for treatment and management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the country.



The ultra-modern facility worth $7.5 million was funded by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which saw 536 patriotic and industrious Ghanaians constructing the project, to support government's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.



The first ever GIDC facility located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, comprised a level three Biomedical laboratory, a 21-bed Intensive Care Unit, a dispensary, a triage unit, waiting areas, nurses station, VIP and general wards and a medical gas house, was constructed through the collaboration of civilian and military engineers, planners and architects within three months.









