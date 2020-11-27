Coronavirus has exposed our weak economy - Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has asserted that the outbreak of the global pandemic, coronavirus, has exposed how fragile the country's economy is.

According to her, the unavailability of economic shock absorbers left the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking international help to stabilize the ‘dying’ economy amidst the pandemic.



Interacting with Labour Organisations in Accra Thursday, November 26, 2020, the NDC running mate said, “This pandemic has brought into sharp focus, the fragility of our economy…we are already running around for support. For me, that was really a big eye-opener. So, assuming the people we went to couldn’t help us, I think you and I can think about what would have happened.”



Professor Opoku-Agyemang furthered that the situation could have been prevented if more work was put into the local manufacturing of goods.

She indicated that the NDC government has learnt from their mistakes and when re-elected into office, will prioritise the welfare of every Ghanaian worker.



“The party has always had workers at heart and has built on that relationship ensuring that the National Democratic Congress has consistently prioritised the welfare of the Ghanaian worker. We will not pretend however that we had never made any mistakes or we have reached all of the aims that has guided these objectives,” she said.



