‘Corrupt’ Akufo-Addo using ‘subterfuge’, ‘intimidation’ to hide his true nature – Sammy Gyamfi fires

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said recent events in the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo show that he is the most corrupt President Ghana has ever had.

“Ghanaians today are left in no doubt as to the fact that President Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, who has been using subterfuge and intimidation to conceal his true nature. But thank God his cup is now full, as all these latest revelations are signs of the end of his corrupt tenure and the judgement of God against his misrule,” NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said at a press conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



The NDC Communicator was speaking at the party headquarters to address the media on the surprise resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Martin Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16, 2020, due to what he contends to be interference from the government.



His resignation letter was accepted by President Nana Akufo-Addo who in a statement responded to the claims by Amidu and refuted the allegation of interference from him or any member of his government.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, the resignation letter by Mr Amidu shows that President Akufo-Addo has frustrated and interfered in the discharge of Mr Amidu's mandate until he could no longer take it.

“Indeed, as the now-former Special Prosecutor observed, President Akufo-Akufo had been under the delusion that the Special Prosecutor would act as his poodle. Unbeknownst to Mr Martin Amidu, we have always known that President Akufo-Addo’s avowed fight against corruption was a charade. And if there was anyone out there who still believed or hoped that President Akufo-Addo sought to fight corruption by setting up the OSP, we are quite sure that person would have given up by now,” he said.



He has urged Ghanaians to vote out Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7 as payback for his corrupt government.



“Coming events, they say, cast their shadow, and the defeat of President Akufo-Addo on 7th December, 2020 is increasingly becoming glaring. No amount of threats or intimidation against political opponents, the media and CSO’s will stop our collective resolve to expose the stinking corruption being supervised by President Akufo-Addo and his family and friends cabal, as the Ghanaian people wait with bated breath to kick him and his corrupt government out of office and restore truth, decency and honesty to the Presidency,” he stated.







