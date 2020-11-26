Corruption scandals can take Akufo-Addo to opposition – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, Pollster and Managing Editor, Daily Dispatch Newspaper

Corruption scandals in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration can take him to the opposition, Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has said.

According to Mr. Ephson, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may be left off the hook due to that fact that, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been able to use it against the Akufo-Addo government as it happened otherwise in the 2016 elections.



“Yes it (corruption) will affect the NPP but unfortunately the NDC hasn’t been able to take advantage as the NPP did when Mahama was in power. The NDC has not been able to take the corruption allegations well against the NPP and that could be their own doing”. Mr. Ben Ephson said this in an interview with GBC radio programme Behind the News monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Corruption pervasive under NPP – Alhassan Suhuyini



Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency, says corruption has become pervasive under the incumbent government.

According to Alhassan Suhuyini, rather than diminishing, the fight against the canker has rather “grown wings” under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“A lot of people who thought President Akufo-Addo and his government were going to fight against corruption have come to the conclusion that corruption has grown wings and has become bigger and more pervasive under this government.”



Mr Suhuyini’s comment comes on the heels of the report weeks ago from the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicting the former President, John Dramani Mahama as “Government official 1” in the Airbus bribery scandal.