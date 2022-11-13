Cost of living, economic hardship not sufficient to win NDC victory in 2024 - Doe Ajaho

Former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho

A former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, has asked members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to be complacent and expect victory on a silver platter in 2024.

The politician said the party must remain united and focused on securing victory for the party in 2024.



In his view, it would not be enough for the NDC to rely on the current economic crisis to fuel their campaign for victory.



He stressed that it is not sufficient to guarantee the party a victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking ahead of the NDC’s Volta Regional Delegates Conference in Ho, he said “The statement is that we should not be complacent as a party. The mid-term elections in the United States have taught us that hardship alone, inflation and the economy cannot win an election…So let us not be complacent.”



“Hardship is a factor, and cost of living is a factor but it is not sufficient. We have to work hard, we have to be united and present a united front in this region and in the party,” Doe Adjaho said.