Counsel youth to desist from acts of violence – Minister urges congregants

Ghanaians have been urged to be peaceful before, during and after the elections

Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Galley, Synod Secretary of the Effiduase Diocese of the Methodist Church, has asked members of the church to counsel their children to desist from acts that could create violence in the upcoming elections.

He said the December elections should be seen as a contest to choose a leader who would help speed up development and transform the country to improve the living conditions of the people.



There is, therefore, the need for all to ensure that this exercise is done peacefully and transparently to sustain the country’s peace and stability.



Very Rev. Galley, who is also the Superintendent Minister of the Effiduase circuit of the church, was preaching the sermon at the Wesley Cathedral at Effiduase.

He said parents, traditional and religious leaders had a greater role to play to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere to choose a leader who was committed to promoting the development of the nation.



Very Rev. Galley stressed the need for the security agencies to design effective mechanisms and early warning systems to monitor threats and manage violence, which might occur in some communities.