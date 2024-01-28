Coup plotters trial ‘normal and fair’ – Effah Dartey

Legal practitioner, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey

Legal practitioner, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey has said the nine persons who were convicted and sentenced of high treason for plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government were offered a ‘normal and fair trial’.

Speaking on Angel Morning Show (AMS), on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the former army officer said all nine persons who stood trial for the offence were offered various opportunities to defend themselves.



“I think it’s a normal trial, fair trial, look at how long it took, they gave them enough time to defend themselves…they have been offered the opportunity to appeal and Court of Appeal may look at it and they may or may not be hanged…,” he told host, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah.



The lawyer who in 1981 was arrested and charged with a similar offence by the Hilla Limann administration said he is optimistic that the six out of the nine persons who have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging may proceed to the Supreme Court if they are unhappy with the ruling of the Court of Appeal.



“It may go to Supreme Court and so I don’t think we should conclude now that they are going to be killed…,” he added.



The Accra High Court sentenced to death by hanging six coup plotters who were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



Three others including Assistant Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, have been acquitted.

The six persons including three soldiers are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



The three soldiers – Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



Wednesday’s judgment date was fixed on November 22, 2023, after the parties had all filed their respective written submissions.



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased), and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.



Dr. Mac Palm (A1- now Deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8) and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9) were charged for conspiracy to commit high and high treason.