Court convicts three for stealing

The Enchi District Magistrate court on Tuesday, July 28, convicted three men for stealing a music player and two micro memory chips valued at GH¢180.

The crime happened at at Kwahu in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.



Bismark Diawuo alias Heaven Gate, 21, farmer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and stealing while his accomplice Stephen Attse alias Jupitar, 28, illegal miner pleaded not guilty.



A 42-year-old illegal miner, Hudu Abukari, popularly known as Etsewura, who bought the stolen music player was charged for dishonestly receiving but he pleaded not guilty.



They were however convicted by the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng after trial, and sentenced to fines of GH¢600.00 each or in default serve six months in prison in hard labour.



The three were also ordered to sign a bond to be of good behavior for 12 months or in default 12 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant is one Emmanuel Sompray, the convicts and one Kojo Tramol, an accomplice who is on the run are residents of Kwahu.



He said in May, 2020, the complainant went to open his wooden mobile merchant shop and noticed that his music player and two micro memory chips which he kept there after close of work were stolen.



He said the complainant inspected the shop and realized that someone broke through the rear of the shop and made away with the said items.



Prosecution said the complainant did not make any formal complainant to the police, but instead repaired the damaged caused to the shop



He said on July 7, this year, whiles the complainant was on his way to attend nature’s call, he met Abukari holding the music player so he confronted him as to how he got it.

The prosecution said Abukari then said he bought it from Diawuo at a cost of GH¢ 30.00 and has even made an initial payment of GH¢15.00.



Inspector Agyare said the complainant requested to meet Diawuo and Abukari took him to one Aunt Akua’s pub where Diawuo admitted that he committed the crime with Attse and Kojo Tramol but later sold his booty to Abukari.



The prosecution said Diawuo, Attse and Abukari were subsequently arrested and handed over to the police by members of the neighborhood watchdog committee at Kwahu while Kojo Tramol had since gone into hiding.

