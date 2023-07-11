Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

The High Court in Accra has dismissed the application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North legislator.

Quayson is currently facing charges of forgery and perjury in the High Court.



Quayson's legal team had requested the court to halt the proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to hear their appeal regarding the trial judge's decision to conduct the case on a daily basis.



However, the court has rejected their application, and the case has been adjourned to July 14, 2023.



The issues surrounding Quayson began when a group called the 'Concerned Citizens of Assin North' petitioned the Electoral Commission, alleging that he was a Canadian citizen and therefore ineligible to contest in the Assin North Parliamentary elections in 2020.



Despite the petition, Quayson participated in the elections as the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and secured 55.21% of the votes.



Following his victory, a resident of Assin Bereku filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to invalidate Quayson's declaration as the MP of Assin North.

After three years of court proceedings, the Supreme Court concluded the case on May 17 and instructed Parliament to remove Quayson's name from its records.



However, Quayson subsequently regained the seat through a by-election.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











YNA/OGB