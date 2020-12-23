Court grants interim injunction preventing EC from gazetting John Amewu as MP-elect

John Peter Amewu is the MP for Hohoe Constituency.

The Ho High Court presided over by Justice George Buadi has granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as MP for Hohoe Constituency.

This was after an ex parte application was argued in court by Tsatsu Tsikata for the applicants who hail from the towns who were prevented from voting in the parliamentary elections in the Hohoe constituency.



The aggrieved persons went to court with an enforcement of their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote.

Mr Amewu has become the first candidate from the NPP to win the parliamentary seat in Hohoe since 2000.



He won multiple polling stations with huge margins.