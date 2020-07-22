Crime & Punishment

Court grants two in possession of guns, ammunition bail in Damango

The two suspects arrested by the military in Damongo for allegedly possessing firearms have been granted bail by the Bole Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe.

The two, Inusah Iddisah and Salifu Abubakar, pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of firearms.



They were consequently granted bail of GH¢2,000 each with one surety.



The Court has also asked them to produce documents to the guns.

They are to reappear on Tuesday, August 11.



On Monday July 20, military personnel on their normal voter registration exercise patrols in Damongo arrested the accused persons in possession of guns and ammunition, at Kujokura.



They were handed over to the Savannah Regional Police command.

