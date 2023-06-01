Court remands Director of JC Logistics over an alleged false cheque

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 40-year-old Director of JC Logistics and Business Consult for allegedly issuing a false cheque with a face value of GHS100,000.00.

Jorome Joel Kojo Dadson Amenu is also said to have issued another cheque with a face value of GHS200,000.00.



Amenu, who was charged with two counts of issuing false cheques, pleaded not guilty.



Initially, his counsel prayed for bail, saying the accused person had been in custody since December 28, 2022.



The Counsel said, “My lord, the accused person is married with two children and since December 28, 2022, he has not had the opportunity to see his family.”



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye did not oppose the bail application on the grounds that “the accused person is arrested on December 28, 2022, and on the same day, we charged him with the offence after investigation.”

It said after the charge, Police Officers from Kwabenya Police station came for him and remanded him on a different case.”



The prosecution said when the accused was initially granted bail, he committed another offence.



The Court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah, therefore remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on June 12, 2023.



The prosecution said the complainant, Daniel Oduro, is the Managing Director of Odorkor Goil Filling Station.



The prosecution said Abel Oppong Kodua, the accomplice to the accused person, was the Financial Manager of JC Logistics and Business Consult currently at large.

It said in October 2022, the accused person and his accomplice bought a quantity of fuel from the complainant and issued two cheques with a face value of GHS100,000.00 to be cashed on November 10, 2022, and another with a face value of GHS200,000.00 to be cashed on November 18, 2022.



The prosecution said the complainant presented the cheques on the respective due dates but the same were dishonoured.



It said the accused person and his accomplice were informed about it, but they went into hiding.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and on December 28, 2022, the accused person was arrested at Tabora, Accra.



The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement.