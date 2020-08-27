Crime & Punishment

Court remands mason over possession of 120 wraps of 'wee'

The accused will make his next appearance on September 28

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties to a mason for allegedly possessing 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, popularly known as “Wee”.

The Court ordered that the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.



Enoch Tetteh, 28, is to report to the police every Friday until the case was finally determined by the Court.



His plea was not taken as the court awaits the results of an examination of the exhibits.



He will make his next appearance on September 28.



Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that, the complainants are police officers stationed at Baatsona Divisional Headquarters, Spintex Road.



He said on August 21, 2020, at about 1900 hours, the Divisional Police Command upon a tip-off conducted a swoop at an alleged drug peddling spot located at Kiosk Estate-Baatsona.

He said in the course of the exercise Tetteh was arrested in a wooden structure (kiosk), which was his place of abode.



Inspector Ahiabor said a search revealed a black polythene bag containing 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp also known as “wee”.



Prosecution said in his cautioned statement, the accused admitted being the owner of the wraps, confessing that he bought them from Kpando in the Volta Region.



Inspector Ahiabor said Tetteh, however failed to lead police to the said supplier.



Meanwhile the exhibits have been forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analytical examination.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.