Covered drainage is the way to solve drainage systems in Accra – Atta Akyea

Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea

The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea has told Parliament that, covered drains system is the way to solve the drainage challenges in Accra.

He explained that, every year, serious amount of money is released by successive and current governments in solving flooding and drainage issues across the country especially in the Greater Accra region.



Mr Atta-Akyea said, in spite of several education given to the citizenry not to fill gutters with polythene and refuse, some section of Ghanaians keep dumping refuse into the open drains which usually choke the gutters and eventually leads to flooding whenever it rains.

He made these comments at the plenary when the House was given an approval to a loan facility of Ten Million, Three Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Five Euros (€10,384,695.00) to construct the drainage and ancillary sewage system in Accra, specifically from the Nima drains through to Kaokudi and Odaw river basin.

